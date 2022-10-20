Uniform bank in Horncastle closes but work continues at Spilsby church

Items are being collected for Christmas stockings at Spilsby Christian Fellowship Church.

Stock at the uniform bank in Horncastle, run by Spilsby Christian Fellowship Church, is to be taken to the relevant local schools because the shop where it is based is closing.

The church’s Judith Coe, who owned Sweet Treats, said she has been forced to sell the business in High Street due to “increasing personal commitments”.

After efforts to find someone to take over the uniform bank failed, Judith launched an appeal for volunteers to help take the stock to the local schools.

She said: “It has been a privilege to be able to support the local community in this way for the last five years.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to the hundreds of people who have kept us supplied with uniform and to those who have received items from us.

“Horncastle uniform outlet at Sweet Treats will be closing from November 1.

“We are now unable to take in anymore uniform but all stock which hasn't been distributed by November 1 will be relocated to the respective schools, so if you need uniform please pop in and see us as soon as you can.

“We are currently looking for kind volunteers who would be able to collect stock from me in town and deliver it to the respective schools.”

The uniform bank is a small part of the services on offer at Spilsby Christian Fellowship Church in Halton Road, which also include a food bank.

Recently, the church has been collecting for the annual Children’s Hospital Pyjamas appeal. Items need to be brand new; preferably sealed but not wrapped. They can be for boys or girls, aged from newborn to young adult (clothing size large).

This year, the collection runs until November 31, after which they will be delivered to the hospitals.

The Christmas stocking appeal is also well underway.

"This year we are continuing with our Christmas stocking appeal and are looking for local people and businesses to donate items to include in them, such as small gifts, toiletries, toys and Christmas treats,” said Judith.