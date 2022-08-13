Uniform bank stall in Market Rasen this Saturday

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MRAG's uniform bank stall will be in Market Rasen market place

Many children will be starting new schools in September and Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) is available to help families with this additional cost.

The uniform bank will be in Market Rasen market place this Saturday, August 13, from 9am to noon.

The bank has shirts, trousers, skirts, polo-shirts, sweatshirts, PE kits and more.

All items are free and many are generic, so will suit any school.

There are also some branded items suitable for a number of local schools.

Donations of pre-loved uniform are always welcome.

These can be taken along to the stall.