Union Flag at half-mast on Skegness' new flag pole in tribute to MP who tragically died after being stabbed

The Union Flag flying half-mast on Skegness' new flag pole in Tower Gardens.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess died yesterday (Friday) after he was stabbed several times during a surgery at a church at Leigh-on-Sea in his constituency in Essex. Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Arness, 69, had been an MP since 1983 who had represented Southend West in Essex since 1997.

He is the second MP to be killed in just over five years, after the murder of Jo Cox.

The Union Flag was lowered to half-mast on Skegness Town Council's new flag pole in Tower Gardens. Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham said: "MP Sir David Amess has tragically died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex. My thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends RIP."

Mat Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, tweeted: "Sir David Amess was a man with a kind word for everybody, a thank you letter for every minister, a note after every reshuffle.

"His passion for representing his constituency was immense. The very least we can do is the statue to Dame Vera Lynn for which he campaigned so keenly."