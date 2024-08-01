Unique dress to go on display in Lincolnshire

The unique dress will be in Horncastle for just one day

A unique, 14-year collaborative embroidery project has brought together women from across the world – and now it is heading to Lincolnshire.

The Red Dress project, conceived by British artist Kirstie Macleod, provides an artistic platform for women, many of whom are marginalised and live in poverty, to tell their personal stories through embroidery.

Panels of the Red Dress travelled the globe from 2009 to 2022 as they were being embroidered by over 350 women in more than 46 countries. Female refugees and impoverished women from Syria, Iraq, Namibia, Kosovo, DR Congo, Kenya, Turkey, Peru, Canada, Russia, Dubai were joined by women from many other countries to create this amazing, inspiring garment.

The completed dress has toured the world since 2022, and, for one day only, it is coming to Horncastle. It has been made possible thanks to the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs, whose Events and Activities Team chairman, Jean Burgess, has been the driving force behind the visit.

She said: “This is a real coup for our small corner of the country. We hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to visit and see for themselves the breath-taking work that has gone into this incredible dress.”

The Red Dress will; be on display in Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and the WI has teamed up with Horncastle business All Sewn Up by Debs to offer a full;-day experience for those who want to take part.

Jean said: “Bookings must be made in advance to see the dress and we have a number of ticket options available, starting at just £5 to view the dress itself. We are also offering an in person presentation and Q&A with Kirstie Macleod for £20; a viewing and WI embroidery project workshop for £25 or a full VIP experience of an in person with Kirstie, viewing, workshop and lunch for £50.

"Tickets, which are limited in number for each type, are available from our federation office in Horncastle – and they are already selling well, so don’t miss out.”

To book tickets, email: [email protected] or call 01507 525546. Full information can be found at www.facebook.com/lincsnorthwi