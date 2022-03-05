Unique festival is chance to see Spilsby in different light

Spilsby Light Night is returning on Saturday, March 26.

Dates have been announced for Spilsby Light Night, following a grant from Arts Council England and additional support from East Lindsey District Council and Spilsby Town Council.

The event, which is organised by Spilsby Sessions House and the Different Light Collective, was originally launched in March 2019 and held again the following year.

However, organisers have been unable to plan anything until now due to the pandemic.

This year's event will include projections, installations, performances and other unexpected illuminated moments on buildings, sites and spaces across the town centre, including Spilsby Methodist Church, the town centre car parks, Spilsby Sessions House, St James Church and Franklin Hall.

Artists confirmed to be taking part in the event include Mohammed Ali from Soul City Arts, Barret Hodgson from Vent Media, Lumo Workshop, Casson & Friends, MBD, Simon le Boggit, Artizani and Altered States and in the run-up to the event some of these artists will be working with local schools and community groups to create illuminated art works that will be shown as part of the event.

In addition, the organisers will be providing a range of other illuminations and interactive activities including Digital Graffiti, the Shadow Stage and the Marvellous Mechanical

Musical Machine, which was originally commissioned for East Lindsey’s Festive Fabuloso project last December.

Bruce Knight, the Director of the Sessions House, says he can’t wait to light up the town.

He said: “So many people who really enjoyed Light Night 2020 have been asking if the event is returning, so

I’m really pleased we are able to say, ‘yes, it’s back!’

"It really is a brilliant event that transforms the town, brings the community together and creates a wonderful atmosphere."

The event will return on Saturday, March 26, from 6pm to 9pm. As always, the event will be free, but the organisers will be asking for donations from the public, no matter how small, to contribute to the overall costs and to ensure that future similar creative projects can take place.

Spilsby Light Night is produced by The Sessions House CIC in partnership with Different Light, a creative collective of local artists, technicians and producers.