An ‘unknown’ sketch of the Jolly Fisherman by the artist who created the famous ‘Skegness is So Bracing’ railway poster has come home – to Skegness.

It was by chance, local artist John Byford saw the authentic John Hassall sketch up for sale on eBay – with an incription on it from Skegness to Arthur Barlow - a former Skegness Standard journalist serving in the Second World War.

As an artist, Mr Byford said he immediately recognised the significance of the piece and, after placing a bid, he became the proud owner of what he describes as ‘a truly unique work’.

"What makes this discovery even more extraordinary is that it’s not just an unknown version of the iconic Jolly Fisherman, but one created during the height of World War II.” he said.

While the mount and frame have aged, the drawing itself remains in excellent condition, complete with Hassall’s handwritten inscription, dated November 1941.

Through his research, Mr Byford uncovered an even more fascinating history behind the artwork. The drawing was commissioned by Arthur Barlow Snr, a prominent figure in Skegness during the 1930s, who lived in the house next door to him in Somersby Grove - what an incredible coincidence!

And there are more coincidences as Mr Byford’s research revealed another connection – with the Skegness Standard.

Arthur Barlow (born 1889) played a key role in Skegness’s development, serving as a member of the Skegness Advancement Association and as Butlins’ Publicity Manager. He was also the town’s first honorary Publicity Manager and created one of the town’s first holiday guides. In 1948, he became a director of Butlins Ltd and its associated companies.

The artwork was created by Hassall during World War II, when Arthur’s son, Arthur Barlow Jr., worked as a journalist for the Skegness Standard and as a correspondent for Butlin Camp News. At just 23 years old, Arthur Jr. was called up for military service, joining the Royal Army Service Corps (214 General Transport Company).

The drawing features the Jolly Fisherman with an army kitbag slung over his shoulder, accompanied by the inscription “Best wishes from Skegness.” Another inscription, along with Hassall’s signature, reads: “With kind regards - a view from your father’s office desk. Nov 14th 1941.”

It was likely a thoughtful gift from father to son during a time of widespread uncertainty, with Hassall’s Jolly Fisherman offering a comforting and uplifting gesture.

At the time, as Arthur served as publicity manager at the holiday camp, Butlin himself allowed the use of his sites by the armed forces. The Skegness camp was taken over by the Navy and became known as HMS Royal Arthur, serving as a training facility for naval personnel. In 1941, the Germans issued a propaganda statement claiming that HMS Royal Arthur had been “sunk.”

However, by the end of the war, the camp remained in good condition, and it took just six weeks to repair the damage, reopening to the public on May 11, 1946.

When Arthur Barlow Snr. passed away in 1976 at the age of 87, Sir Billy Butlin paid a heartfelt tribute.

Mr Byford – who himself followed in Hassall’s footsteps and was made an Honoured citizen in 2021 – said he now feels privileged to be the curator of the artwork and would like to see it remain in Skegness and go on exhibition in the town when appropriate ‘museum’ space becomes available. .

In 2008, he curated an exhibition at the Town Hall to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Jolly Fisherman. He also spearheaded the installation of a plaque at the railway station to honor the artist behind the iconic image, John Hassall.

He added: “This artwork is not just a beautiful piece, but a valuable part of local history, connecting the past and present in a truly special way.”