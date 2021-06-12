Up and coming photographer 'empowering' women

Ella Bryan photographs Steph Smith.

Hannah Lucy Brennan, from Sleaford, who runs Cassoni Photography, teamed up with photography student Ella Bryan, 17, on Tuesday to host a women's photo shoot, with the aim of helping each woman to feel comfortable in her own skin.

As part of her studies, Ella has to run a project that means something important to her, and as she suffers from anxiety, decided to host a photography shoot for women with Hannah's help to get her message out there.

Ella said: "So many people suffer with mental health and are worried about their bodies, but people shouldn't be ashamed of how they look and I wanted to give women the courage to feel brave and empowered."

Ella Bryan's women's empowerment photoshoot, from left: Annie Routledge, Nicole Ullyatt, Shelbie Garland, Steph Smith and Hannah Lucy Brennan.

The session took place at the Legionnaire's Club in Sleaford and nearly 30 women of all shapes and sizes stripped down their underwear and posed in ways that make them feel empowered.

One of those who came along to be photographed was Annie Routledge, from Sleaford, who said: " I suffer from depression and when I was told about this, I wanted to get involved as I wanted to mix with other people with mental health conditions so we can help each other."

One lady came along with her infant baby boy and was photographed breastfeeding him for the shoot in a moving photo, and an empowered 70-year-old woman who uses a stoma was also photographed.

Body piercer Steph Smith took part as she is a big advocate for women's empowerment.

Hannah Lucy Brennan (left) and Ella Bryan (Right) photograph Annie Routledge.

She said: "When I saw what the girls were doing I had to get involved, as I use my business page as a platform for body positivit and I can't do what I do online without coming here today."

Ella suffers from chronic shyness and Hannah said she did fantastically well directing her first photo shoot:

"Some people came early so they could get to know us first as we are essentially strangers. Ella was brilliant and I'm so proud of her."