Up to £150k up for grabs for businesses to promote jobs and higher pay

Up to £150,000 is up for grabs in grants for businesses to promote jobs and higher pay.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is the latest government scheme to promote more jobs and better pay.

Local businesses and skills providers in the South and East Lincolnshire sub-region can now apply for grants.

The available grants, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will have an emphasis on two themes- digital and employment skills and local business skills needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minimum grant award for theme one is £25,000, with no maximum level and the minimum grant for theme two is £20,000 with a maximum of £150,000.

The awarding of these grants will hope to develop a higher skilled workforce and therefore enable further economic growth across the sub region.

Organisations eligible for the grants include:

- Higher and further education institutions

- Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA)-registered independent training providers

- Local authorities

- Registered charities

- Community interest companies

- Constituted voluntary organisations

- Private sector businesses which can demonstrate relationships with training providers who meet the criteria above.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More information can be found online along with how to apply at:

South Holland - https://www.sholland.gov.uk/article/25032/People-Skills-UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund

East Lindsey - https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/25031/People-Skills-UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund

Boston - https://www.boston.gov.uk/article/25030/People-Skills-UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund

Advertisement

Advertisement

This funding, part of the People & Skills element of the UKSPF, will be used to address areas in the sub-region identified following a consultation with local businesses.