Up to £150k up for grabs for businesses to promote jobs and higher pay
Local businesses and skills providers in the South and East Lincolnshire sub-region can now apply for grants.
The available grants, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will have an emphasis on two themes- digital and employment skills and local business skills needs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The minimum grant award for theme one is £25,000, with no maximum level and the minimum grant for theme two is £20,000 with a maximum of £150,000.
The awarding of these grants will hope to develop a higher skilled workforce and therefore enable further economic growth across the sub region.
Organisations eligible for the grants include:
- Higher and further education institutions
- Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA)-registered independent training providers
- Local authorities
- Registered charities
- Community interest companies
- Constituted voluntary organisations
- Private sector businesses which can demonstrate relationships with training providers who meet the criteria above.
Advertisement
Advertisement
More information can be found online along with how to apply at:
South Holland - https://www.sholland.gov.uk/article/25032/People-Skills-UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund
East Lindsey - https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/25031/People-Skills-UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund
Boston - https://www.boston.gov.uk/article/25030/People-Skills-UK-Shared-Prosperity-Fund
Advertisement
Advertisement
This funding, part of the People & Skills element of the UKSPF, will be used to address areas in the sub-region identified following a consultation with local businesses.
The areas of the consultation were employment for those unemployed, courses which cover basic life and career skills, projects providing support for those employed to access training and development, and projects were local skills needs and shortages have been identified by local businesses.