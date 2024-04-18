Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spaces have become available on the South and East Lincolnshire Council’s Partnership’s Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) scheme where you could be eligible for a grant of between £8,000 and £38,000 to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

To be eligible for a HUG2 grant:

Your property must have an Energy Performance Certificate of D,E F or G

A household income that is less than £36,000 per year (Certain benefits can be deducted from your total)

Your home must be ‘off gas’ – meaning it is not connected to mains gas or have the option to be.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents could be eligible for a grant of between £8,000 and £38,000 to improve the energy efficiency

Types of upgrades available with the scheme are subject to a technical survey and can include such measures as cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants are available to homeowners and tenants, however landlords are required to fund one third of the cost of the work themselves or the remaining total once the funding allocation has been reached.

Members of the Green Homes Grants team can advise further on the work programme and the types of measures available, depending on your home.

Funding applicants will be allocated their own case officer who will assist throughout the duration of the upgrades works and be your point of contact for any questions or queries.

In a joint statement, Coun Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder – Environmental at Boston Borough Council, Coun Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council and Coun Elizabeth Sneath, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing, Conservation and Heritage, said: “The HUG2 grant scheme is a fantastic opportunity for residents to get help to make their homes warmer, save money on their energy bills and be more comfortable in their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fund is a Government scheme and is available specifically to help residents improve the energy efficiency of their homes. As utility bills continue to place a huge financial strain on residents in Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland, making a few changes to improve the energy efficiency of your homes can save you money and tackle fuel poverty. A warmer home, particularly in winter, also positively impacts your health and general wellbeing.

“The grants are there and spaces are available – so please get in touch to find out more!

“If you are eligible, or you would like to refer someone who needs support, please get in touch with our dedicated team. You will be appointed a case officer to help you throughout the process. Just one call or email can start you on the path to improving the energy efficiency of your home and saving money.”

To enquire about our grant funding and for more information please contact our dedicated Home Energy Advice and Retrofit team.