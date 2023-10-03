UPDATE: Brothers aged 6 and 8 sadly died in Sandilands collision
The two children were passengers in the rear seat of a black Vauxhall Astra, which had collided with black Audi A4.
The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 20s, and a third child, who was also in the rear seat, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
The family are being supported by Lincolnshire Police family liaison officers, and Neighbourhood Policing Teams are working with the boys’ school to support the friends of those involved.
It is believed the Astra had travelled south from Sandilands to Huttoft on the A52 just prior to the collision, and the black Audi A4 had travelled north from Huttoft.
Investigations are at an early stage, and the force is now appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw either car before the collision, to get in touch.
Superintendent Lee Pache, Head of Specialist Operations, said: “This is so very sad, and I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two boys who had tragically died.
"I’d like to thank the witnesses who have already come forward and appeal to anyone who saw the collision or vehicle before the crash to get in touch.
“If you were travelling between Huttoft and Sandilands yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 3.38pm which is when the collision happened, we would like to speak to you, especially if you have dashcam that has recorded either vehicle.
“It is early days in our investigation, and we will piece together what has happened here. It’s a very difficult investigation and it will take time to work through the facts.”
If anyone was travelling between Sandilands and Huttoft on the A52 around 3.30pm to 3.38pm yesterday afternoon, and who saw either a black Vauxhall Astra or a black Audi A4 or may have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation, get in touch by emailing [email protected] or call 01522 212316.