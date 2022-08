Jamie-Leigh has been reported missing.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for help to locale the 14-year-old. Jamie-Leigh last week but reported she had been found safe and well at the weekend.

However, yesterday they issued another appeal for help in finding her.

Jameie-Leigh is is described as white, slim, 5ft 4ins tall, with waist-length blonde hair, possibly tied back in a bun. She has blue eyes.