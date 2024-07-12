MISSING - Trevor, 61.

Concern is growing for a 61-year-old man missing from the Spilsby area.

Trevor, pictured, was last seen on Saturday, June 29, at around 7.30am.

Lincolnshire Police says officers have been carrying out searches in the local area and now hope that an appeal to the public might be of assistance.

Earlier we reported information suggested that he may have with him an 11kg gas bottle usually used for camping.

Police said they believed this was purchased on Thursday, June 27, and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man carrying a gas bottle to progress inquiries.

Officers would now particularly like to appeal to anyone who walks through rural areas in Spilsby to keep vigilant to potential signs of someone sleeping out or living off the land.

Searches continue in the local area, including the Halton Holgate and Hagworthingham, but police would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen Trevor to get in touch.

He is described as white with short grey hair, he is around 5ft 10” tall with a medium build.

When he was last seen wearing dark jacket, beige trousers carrying a shopping bag, and is not believed to have travelled out of the county.

If you have seen him or can help with the search, please call 101 quoting PID number 117621.