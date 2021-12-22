UPDATE: Death of 42 year-old man in Boston

Lincolnshire Police say the death of a man in Fydell Street is not being treated as suspicious.

By Gemma Gadd
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:44 pm
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:40 am
Lincolnshire Police.

Officers were called to the scene at a property in Fydell Street at 11.09pm on Tuesday following the unexplained death of a 42-year-old man.

A police spokeman said today (Friday): “We can confirm that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Three men and a woman arrested in connection with this incident have been released on bail.

“It remains unexplained, and we are continuing our investigations in the circumstances, keeping an open mind as we conduct our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 435 of 21st December.