The deaths of a man and woman in Skegness are 'not suspicious'.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Grosvenor Road at 3.26pm on Thursday, where the man and a woman were found dead.

Today (Tuesday), a statement was issued saying: “We have completed our inquiries into the death of two people at a house on Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the Coroner.”

Initially the deaths were treated as ‘unexplained’.

A police cordon was put in place while the scene was investigated .

Detective Inspector Kara Nicholson, who led the investigation, said: “We understand this will be a shocking and upsetting revelation to the local community and we will investigate thoroughly to piece together exactly what has happened.

“Our officers will be carrying out various lines of enquiry and residents may notice an increased police presence.