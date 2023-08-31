UPDATE: Early years education lifeline offered to parents affected by Viking School closure n Skegness

Early years education assistance has been offered to parents affected by the sudden closure of the Viking School in Skegness.

There has been a massive outcry of support for the families and staff afftected by the long-established schools closure just days to go before the start of term.

As reported, the shock news was shared in an email that was sent out on behalf of the Viking School on Thursday, August 24, by Spilsby solicitors Sills and Betteridge.

It explained the closure that very day had been brought about following a ‘challenging’ time for the school since the death of its owner, Sandra Barker, in January 2021.

The Viking School in Church Road North, Skegness, is up for sale for £225.

Many of our readers are asking if a crowdfunding page has been set up to save the school but so far this has not happened.

The property in Church Road North is now being marketed by Poyntons Consultancy Commercial with pictures on Rightmove as a former school for £225, 000.

However, in the meantime Lincolnshire County Council has come forward with an offer of help to affected families accessing early years funded education places.

Geraldine O’Neill, Sustainability and Development Manager, said: “Lincolnshire County Council has been notified that the Viking School in Skegness has closed unexpectedly on 24 August 2023.

"The early years and childcare support service is currently working to assist affected families accessing early years funded education places. Parents are encouraged to use the Family Services Directory (Lincolnshire FSD) to find alternative childcare provision.

"Alternatively, they can contact the Family Information Service on 0800 195 1635 (freephone).

“We have contacted the parents and are supporting them to find alternative places. Some children are going to school, some have already found places at other nurseries in Skegness.

"We’ll continue working with a range of childcare providers within the Skegness area to support the childcare places for children up to 4 years old, being offered to families.

"The local authority is committed to ensuring there are sufficient early years and childcare places for children in this area.”

Meanwhile concern for parents, children and staff continues to rise within the community. Amongst the many who commented on social media is Christine Hubbert. She said: “My daughter-in-law works there, or did. She was there for 18 years, and is heartbroken.

"Children who are due to take their 11 plus must be devasted too, as all the other children in the school.”

Carolyn Johnson said: “So sad. Both my grandchildren were happy there.”

And Chloe Ebony was one of many calling for a fundraising campaign to save the school. She said: “Surely if staff, parents, even past pupils, people of Skegness came together we could do something to raise funds to keep it going?

" My friend has a daughter in the nursery and I was going to send my daughter to the school, as it’s the only school which offers 11+ and small classes. Why can’t everyone at least try and do something for the community?