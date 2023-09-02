UPDATE: Family of 14 stranded at Skegness Railway Station due to strike on their way home.

A family of 14 who found themselves stranded at Skegness Railway Station due to the weekend’s rail strikes are on their way home.

The Harrison family from Manchester were at the station at 7.20am this morning to ensure they could use the tickets they had pre-booked for yesterday (Friday) having spent the night in St Clement’s Church Hall.

At the station, they were allowed to sit together and wait for the 9.20am train to Nottingham and not join the queueing system because of a disabled child in their party – and they were first to board when the train arrived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the community rallied yesterday when the family, which also included a 20-week pregnant woman and two toddlers, arrived at the station not realising it was closed due to East Midlands Railway (EMR) running no trains at all that day because of industrial action by ASLEF - the train drivers union.

The Harrison family heading home to Manchester.

The industrial action, which continues today (Saturday) with a reduced service, has been widely publicised throughout the media, with posters up at railway stations, but Thomas said he was unaware they would be affected until the last minute.

He and his family had just enjoyed a week’s stay at Butlin’s when Lincolnshire World found them at the station at a loss at what to do.

Two local PCSOs were trying to find help for them – along with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and Bob Walker, who had gone along for an interview with Lincolnshire World regarding the impact of the summer’s EMR dispute on trade in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calls to caravan parks and hotels were unsuccessful but the Vicar of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden, came forward with the offer of St Clement’s Hall for the night.

Keith Rescue Dogs collected the familty’s luggage fron the station and took it to the hall and the PCSOs managed to get some bedding from the hospital.

The Rev Holden also supplied drinks and cereal for breakfast.

“It’s been a stressful night but we would like to thank the Mayor, members of the community, St Clements and the two PCSOs who bent over backwards to help us,” said Thomas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The news about the industrial action just hadn’t filtered through to Manchester.

"We checked before we travelled but there was nothing logged down until the last minute.

"It hasn’t ruined our holiday, though – we had a lovely time at Butlin’s, we always do.”

EMR has stated that today (Saturday) all of their routes are being reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 6.30am and 6.30pm - with the last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary, check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country.

A queuing system is in place at Skegness Railway Station with preference given to passengers who have pre-booked.

This system has been in place throughout the summer to assist passengers on their journeys, which were expected to be busy during the holiday season.