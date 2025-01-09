UPDATE: Future of Skegness toilets uncertain but expect a rise in precept for 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of the public toilets in a Skegness park remains uncertain after town councillors failed to agree with the options laid before them at the Budget meeting.

Councillors met last night (Wednesday) to vote on the precept for 2025/26 – with tough decisions to be made.

As reported, a dilemma was laid before them in December last year, when they received notification that East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) will no longer fund a £60,000 contribution to maintenance and management of the Tower Gardens toilets.

The blow came following the success of the Christmas market, which was held for the first time in the gardens. It was feared if the toilets were closed, this event could be at risk, along with some of the other events held there, including 999 Day.

As a result, a campaign was launched for the public to complain directly to ELDC.

However, with the discussion between the authorities ‘continuing’. town councillors at the Budget meeting were left with the tough decision to either increase the precept to cover the cost of maintenance and management or save ratepayers money and risk them being closed.

The precept is the town council portion of the rates residents will pay in the rates bill delivered by East Lindsey District Council that will be dropping on their doormats in the Spring.

In a statement to the meeting by Town Clerk Steve Larner, he said the council had already spent a considerable amount of time over the past few months scrutinising the budget.

"The final draft presented here for approval is the culmination of those discussions and decisions with the detail apart from the tax base being

approved at Council’s December meeting,” he said.

"At the December meeting Council added £10,000 into the budget for the Remembrance Parade and since that meeting the issue of the future of Tower Gardens Toilets has arisen and was subject to an earlier discussion on this agenda.

"To offset some of the extra costs it is suggested that the Christmas illuminations budget is reduced by £6000 and that the illuminations provided is kept broadly to that provided this year (e.g. Lumley Rd, Christmas Tree and one Skegness specific cross street banner by Kirks).”

Councillors were given two options:

In Option 1, a band D property would pay £121.44. Figures were approved by Council in December, plus a reduction of £6000 to the Christmas Illuminations budget and adjustment to the contribution to reserves in alignment with the Reserves Policy. In this option, the budget for expenditure has risen by 9.1%. The Income budget has increased by 11.37% and so the net expenditure after income has increased by 8.55% which principally is for increases in NI and Employee costs together with the extra £10,000 for Remembrance Parade.

In Option 2, a band D property would £131.45. Option 2 includes £60,000 contribution to Toilet Costs should Council decide to pursue this option. Which option is looked at will depend on a decision regarding the toilets. In this option expenditure has risen by 16.87%. The Income budget has increased by 11.37% and so the net expenditure after income has increased by 18.82%

However, Mr Larner said councillors could not agree on either options.

“Instead, Council decided to put some money into the Budget with the intention of there being some public convenience provision in Tower Gardens,” he said.

" At this point, it is uncertain exactly what this will be as the budget provision set was much lower than the current running cost.

"I think we can expect only seasonal opening of the toilet and shorter opening times, but until we have worked up a plan and costed it within the budget provided, it is uncertain.”

Regarding the budget, this was changed by the decision on the toilets and the outcome was a precept of £754,659. Overall this represents an increase for a Band D Property of £11.42 pa to £125.94. This is a 9.97% increase.