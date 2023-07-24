UPDATE: King Charles arrives at RAF Coningsby and enjoys tea and cake with veterans

King Charles III has arrived at RAF Coningsby to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

The King will join veterans who are enjoying a tea party in one of the hangars.

His Majesty joined a tea party in a hanger this afternoon to meet World War Two veterans and staff at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (B.B.M.F), based at RAF Coningsby.

The Dambusters raids, officially known as Operation Chastise, were launched from RAF Scampton on the nights of May 16 and 17, 1943.

Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, to use bouncing bombs to skim along the surface of the water and destroy three giant dams in the Ruhr region, where Germany's steel and armaments industries were based.

King Charles joins vetarans at a tea party in a hangar at RAF Coningsby.

The Möhne and the Eder dams were both successfully breached but the Sorpe dam was damaged but not destroyed.

On arrival at RAF Coningsby, His Majesty was received by Group Captain Billy Cooper, Station Commander at R.A.F. Coningsby and Group Captain Lewis Cunningham, Commander Hawk/Display.

In the hangar His Majesty was joined by the Officer Commanding B.B.M.F, Squadron Leader Mark Sugden to inspect the aircrafts on display and hear about their roles and operations during World War Two.

Among the veterans His Majesty met were 98-year-old Taff Ownen, Flt Sgt Henry Townsley DFM, who will turn 103 on Thursday. Flt Sgt Henry Townsley served as a Lancaster Flight Engineer during the Second World War.

The King arrives at RAF Coningsby.

His Majesty askef Flt Sgt Townsley if the aircraft were badly damaged by fire and when told ‘not really’, replied: “Well you survived – that’s the main thing and it’s incredible when you think about what you have lived through”.

The King has also been introduced to 102-year-old WO Frank Tolley, who volunteered to join Bomber Command after seeing the destruction German air raids had caused in Coventry, and 101-year-old RAF Medical Officer Dr James Burt, who joined the RAF shortly after graduating from St Andrews and is one of the RAF’s oldest surviving medics from World War Two.

Another veteran, Colin Bell, said it was a great honour to meet His Majesty. Mr Bell said he was asked about his experience in Bomber Command and it was a privilege to speak to him.

A pilot of spitfires in Burma in World War Two told the King he had received a 100th birthday card from him in May. His Majesty replied that it was good to know the system was working.

The King visits a hangar where veterans are having a tea party.

T|he veteran said he had met Prince William last year and he was just as friendly as his father.

High Sheffiff of Lincolnshire Tim Strawson commented: “Today is a wonderful day for the veterans,

"His majesty has had a cup of tea with them and seen the aeroplanes.

"It’s great for the county and great for the veterans – and His Majesty was in very jovial mood.

His Majesty enjoys a cup of tea with 98-year-old veteran Taff Owen.

"He enjoyed his tea and cake – he’s had two cups of tea and one cake and everyone is pleased to see him.”

After signing a visitor book and joining a group photo in front of the Avro Lancaster, His Majesty will also meet the 29 Squadron in front of Typhoons. 29 Squadron took part in the recent flypast for Trooping the Colour and made up the ‘CR’ formation.

This is the King’s first trip to the county since becoming King. In March he toured of Louth, Boston and Tattershall ahead of the coronation.

