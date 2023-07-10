Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

UPDATE: Man, 32, charged with murder following death of man in Skegness

A murder investigation has been launched after a 59 year-old man was found dead in Skegness.
By christina redford
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:41 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.

The man has this evening been named as Charlie McGee Adair from Northamptonshire.

As reported, emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive at around 12.25pm on yesterday (Monday).

This death was being treated as suspicious but following inquiries police have now launched a murder investigation.

Most Popular

Four people have been arrested – two men aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36 – on suspicion of murder.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Investigations are ongoing and Lincolnshire Police remain in the area.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage who was in the area between 12 noon on Sunday and 12:30pm on Monday is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 171 of 3 July.