UPDATE: Man, 32, charged with murder following death of man in Skegness

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.

The man has this evening been named as Charlie McGee Adair from Northamptonshire.

As reported, emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive at around 12.25pm on yesterday (Monday).

This death was being treated as suspicious but following inquiries police have now launched a murder investigation.

Four people have been arrested – two men aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36 – on suspicion of murder.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Investigations are ongoing and Lincolnshire Police remain in the area.

