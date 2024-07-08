UPDATE: Missing man Trevor, 61, from Spilsby area may have bought camping gas bottle
Trevor, pictured, was last seen on Saturday, June 29, at around 7.30am.
Lincolnshire Police says officers have been carrying out searches in the local area and now hope that an appeal to the public might be of assistance.
They now have information to suggest that he may have with him an 11kg gas bottle usually used for camping.
Police believe this was purchased on Thursday, June 27, and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man carrying a gas bottle to progress inquiries.
Officers continue to carry out searches in the local area, including the Halton Holgate and Hagworthingham, but would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen Trevor to get in touch.
He is described as white with short grey hair, he is around 5ft 10” tall with a medium build.
When he was last seen wearing dark jacket, beige trousers carrying a shopping bag, and is not believed to have travelled out of the county.
If you have seen him or can help with the search, please call 101 quoting PID number 117621.
