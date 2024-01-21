A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a young woman was found near Gibraltar Point in Skegness.

A body of a woman believed to be Petra Ross has been found near Gibraltar Point.

Lincolnshire Police say they have arrested 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody for questioning.

While formal identification has yet to take place, police believe the woman to be 23-year-old Petra Ross, who was reported missing on Friday, January 19.

Her family have been made aware and inquiries are ongoing.

Petra was last seen on Wednesday and an appeal was launched by police for help in tracing her.

Earlier today (Sunday), members of the public reported seeing emergency services and police in the Seacroft Golf Course are of Skegness.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 386 of 19 January in the subject line.