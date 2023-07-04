Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after man. 59, found dead near Tesco in Skegness

A murder investigation has been launched after a 59 year-old man was found dead in Skegness.
By christina redford
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:41 BST
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Charlie McGee Adair.

The man has this evening been named as Charlie McGee Adair from Northamptonshire.

As reported, emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive at around 12.25pm on yesterday (Monday).

This death was being treated as suspicious but following inquiries police have now launched a murder investigation.

Most Popular

Four people have been arrested – two men aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36 – on suspicion of murder.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Investigations are ongoing and Lincolnshire Police remain in the area.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage who was in the area between 12 noon on Sunday and 12:30pm on Monday is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 171 of 3 July.