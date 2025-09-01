UPDATE: Police confirm woman died in collision on A52 at Croft

By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 08:43 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing fr witnesses to the collision.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the road closure on the A52 at Croft yesterday (Monday) was due to a fatal collision.

This morning (Tuesday) police said they were saddened to report that a woman had died.

The collision was reported to have happened on Monday at 8.10am and involved the driver of a grey Range Rover and the driver of a white tanker. The driver of the tanker sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Range Rover, a woman in her 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

The A52 just before Warth Lane, the Boston side of the A52 and Warth Lane remained closed for some time to allow investigators to continue their inquiries and to clear debris on the road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to police, or anyone who captured dashcam footage leading up to the collision, is asked to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Email [email protected] quoting incident 64 of 1 September in the subject line.

