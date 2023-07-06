UPDATE: Police release three arrested in connection with murder investigation in Skegness

The man has this evening been named as Charlie McGee Adair from Northamptonshire.
As reported, emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive at around 12.25pm on yesterday (Monday).
This death was being treated as suspicious but following inquiries police have now launched a murder investigation.
Four people have been arrested – two men aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36 – on suspicion of murder.
A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.
Investigations are ongoing and Lincolnshire Police remain in the area.
Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage who was in the area between 12 noon on Sunday and 12:30pm on Monday is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 171 of 3 July.