Update released on plans to build 47 homes on former site of Magnadata in Boston

Work underway on Caxton Place, Boston.

Caxton Place, in Norfolk Street, is being developed by Longhurst Group, which owns and manages more than 23,500 homes across the Midlands and East of England.

The 47-home project takes its name from William Caxton, the man credited with introducing the printing press to England in the 15th century, in a nod to the site’s previous occupier – the Magnadata printing company.

After construction started last year, the first homes have been completed and occupied, with work now continuing on the remaining plots.

Homes closer to being finished.

Marcus Keys, executive director of growth and development at Longhurst Group, said: “There’s a clear need for affordable housing of this kind within Boston and the surrounding area and we’re delighted to be providing 47 homes as part of the solution to this need.

“Delivering Caxton Place is also perfectly aligned with our Improving Lives vision and providing the homes people want where they’re needed most.

“The homes are multi-tenure, with a mix of shared ownership and rented homes, meaning we’ve created lots of opportunities for local people to get on the housing ladder.

“By developing a brownfield site such as the former Magnadata site, we believe Caxton Place helps regenerate this area of the town, connecting seamlessly with surrounding developments and architecture, complementing the local area and appearance.”

The contractor building Caxton Place is D Brown.

Director Adam Mayer said: “When we look back at how the brownfield site was when we took possession and fast forward to the present day in seeing happy families moving into their new homes, it’s a clear demonstration of the hard work and commitment shown by our delivery team in what is still a challenging economy.

“This has also been made possible by the fantastic working relationship between D Brown and Longhurst Group and we look forward to this continuing until the last keys are handed over.”