UPDATE: Renewed appeal to help find missing Chloe from Skegness

Have you seen Chloe? Police would like to hear from you.

Chloe was last seen on Wednesday, August 24 and concern for safety is growing..

She is described as a white female with light brown hair that is shaved at the back and she wears it up in a ponytail.

When she was last seen she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and navy-blue jogging bottoms.