UPDATE: Renewed appeal to help find missing Chloe from Skegness
Lincolnshire Police have issues a renewed appeal for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Skegness.
Chloe was last seen on Wednesday, August 24 and concern for safety is growing..
She is described as a white female with light brown hair that is shaved at the back and she wears it up in a ponytail.
When she was last seen she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and navy-blue jogging bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 210 of 24 August.