Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UPDATE: Renewed appeal to help find missing Chloe from Skegness

Lincolnshire Police have issues a renewed appeal for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:41 am
Have you seen Chloe? Police would like to hear from you.
Have you seen Chloe? Police would like to hear from you.

Chloe was last seen on Wednesday, August 24 and concern for safety is growing..

She is described as a white female with light brown hair that is shaved at the back and she wears it up in a ponytail.

When she was last seen she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and navy-blue jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 210 of 24 August.