UPDATE: Three-day 'deep clean' of Boston footbridge postponed

In need of a 'deep clean', Boston's St Botolph's Footbridge.

St Botolph’s Footbridge, near The Stump, was due to undergo maintenance work between Sunday (February 4) and Tuesday.

This is now expected to take place between Sunday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said: “It’s been put back due to the specialist contractor availability. We’d previously pencilled in and agreed February but were told late last week they weren’t available until March.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

An award-winning footbridge in Boston is set to undergo a ‘deep clean’, but pedestrians are being told to expect some disruption while the works take place.

Lincolnshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance to St Botolph’s Footbridge, which crosses the Haven near the Stump, from Sunday (February 4) to Tuesday.

This will include the removal of algae from the structure.

Works are planned for St Botolph's Footbridge in Boston.

The footbridge will be closed while the works are being carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A signed diversion route will be in place, leading pedestrians to Town Bridge.

The footbridge will only be closed while the contractors are on site, however.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are carrying out a deep clean of the footbridge and our crew will also be carrying out an inspection of the structure as they go.

“We will get these works completed as quickly as possible to keep any disruption to a minimum for pedestrians.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Botolph’s Footbridge – in its current form – was opened 10 years ago next month.

The cost, £750,000, was met by the county council and the European Regional Development Fund.

Its predecessor, a narrower structure, was officially opened in 1972 (exactly 42 years earlier on February 28).