Three people arrested on suspicion of hare coursing offences have been released on bail and investigations are ongoing.

Lincolnshire Police

A dispersal order remains in place across the county.

Lincolnshire Police are urging anyone who sees hare coursing taking place to call 999 immediately, and to not confront those hare coursing, or put themselves at risk.

Please provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.