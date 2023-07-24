UPDATE: Veterans speak of honour at meeting the King at the BBFM at RAF Coningsby

King Charles III arrived at RAF Coningsby this afternoon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters’ raids, his first visit to Lincolnshire since being crowned.

His Majesty joined a celebratory tea party this afternoon (Monday) to meet the World War Two veterans and staff at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (B.B.M.F).

The visit was part of a tour of the county, which also included a visit to the Lincolnshire Poacher cheese farm at Ulceby, near Alford.

The Dambusters raids, officially known as Operation Chastise, were launched from RAF Scampton on the nights of May 16 and 17, 1943.

Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, to use bouncing bombs to skim along the surface of the water and destroy three giant dams in the Ruhr region, where Germany's steel and armaments industries were based.

The Möhne and the Eder dams were both successfully breached but the Sorpe dam was damaged but not destroyed.

Among the veterans His Majesty met were 98-year-old Taff Owen, Flt Sgt Henry Townsley DFM, who will turn 103 on Thursday. Flt Sgt Townsley served as a Lancaster Flight Engineer during the Second World War.

The King has also been introduced to 102-year-old WO Frank Tolley, who volunteered to join Bomber Command after seeing the destruction German air raids had caused in Coventry, and 101-year-old RAF Medical Officer Dr James Burt, who joined the RAF shortly after graduating from St Andrews and is one of the RAF’s oldest surviving medics from World War Two.

Another veteran, Colin Bell, said it was a great honour to meet His Majesty. Mr Bell said he was asked about his experience in Bomber Command and it was a privilege to speak to him.

High Sheffiff of Lincolnshire Richard Lake commented: “Today is a wonderful day for the veterans,

"His majesty has had a cup of tea with them and seen the aeroplanes.

"It’s great for the county and great for the veterans – and His Majesty was in very jovial mood.

"He enjoyed his tea and cake – he’s had two cups of tea and one cake and everyone is pleased to see him.”

OC BBFM Mark Sugden said: “We had Prince William here to celebrate the 60th anniversary so to have the King here to mark this occasion means so much to veterans.

"Our Lancaster is the jewel of the crown and represents the loss of life and huge sacrifice of our crew.”

Flt Sgt Seb Davey, who showed the King around the Lancaster, said; “His Majesty was hugely knowledgeable about the subject as he is a pilot himself.

"This was a very big day for me to meet the King of our country and nation and it was a great pleasure to meet him.”

After signing a visitor book and joining a group photo in front of the Avro Lancaster, His Majesty also met the 29 Squadron in front of Typhoons. 29 Squadron took part in the recent flypast for Trooping the Colour and made up the ‘CR’ formation.

​

​

1 . drd-240723-11.JPG HIs Majesty the King enjoys tea and cake with veterans. Photo: David Dawson

2 . drd-240723-35.JPG HIs Majesty the King enjoys tea and cake with veterans. Photo: David Dawson

3 . drd-240723-41.JPG HIs Majesty the King enjoys tea and cake with veterans. Photo: David Dawson

4 . drd-240723-39.JPG HIs Majesty the King enjoys tea and cake with veterans. Photo: David Dawson