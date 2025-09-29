UPDATED: Disruption across county as temporary traffic restrictions continue
Here are some of the latest works as stated in Public Notices which are also published by Lincolnshire World:
- Market Rasen – A46 Gallamore Lane
Closure: Between B1202 & a point 800m West
Start: Oct 10 – 2 days
- Fold Hill/Friskney – Lentons Lane
Closure: Between Field Lane & property no. 2
Start: Oct 13 - 5 days
- Leasingham – Roxholme Road to Old Hall Farm
Closure: East of Roxholme Road
Start: Oct 16 - 1 day
- Spilsby – Queen Street and Reynard Street
Closure: Queen St (High St – Reynard St) and Reynard St (to no. 47)
Start: Oct 14 – 10 days
- Wainfleet All Saints – Matt Pits Lane
Closure: Between 140m and 190m SW of Collison Gate
Start: Oct 13 – 3 days
- North Cotes – A1031
Restriction: 30mph limit between B1201 Fen Lane and 80m SE of Sheep Marsh Lane
Start: Oct 13 – 10 days
- Grainthorpe – Various Roads
Closures: Church Lane, Buttgate, Marsh Lane
Start: Oct 13 – 5 days
- Frieston – Frieston Heath Lane
Closure: Entire lane
Start: Oct 13 – 5 days
- Normanby by Spital – Front Street
Closure: Between Penfold Lane and 65m West
Start: Oct 13 – 5 days
- Skegness – Castleton Boulevard
Closure: Between Roman Bank and 35m East
Start: Oct 13 – 61 days
- Stickney – Horbling Lane
Closure: Between A16 & East Fen Catchwater Drain Bridge
Start: Oct 13 – 21 days
- Evedon – Various Roads
Closures: Main Road, Evedon East Lane, Papermill Lane, Evedon Road
Start: Oct 13 – 12 days
- Ashby by Partney – Halton Road
Closure: Between Old Scremby Rd & River House Lane
Start: Oct 13 – 1 day
- Covenham St Bartholomew / Fulstow / Wragholme – Various Streets
Closures: Bull Bank/Firebeacon Lane (long stretch)
Speed limit: 40mph on Main St, Mill Way, Pear Tree Lane
Start: Oct 6 – 54 days
- Raithby – Hagg Road
Closure: Between 160m & 220m South of Raithby Road
Start: Oct 8 – 3 days
- To find public notices for the Lincolnshire Wolds, you should check the Public Notice Portal, which lists notices for planning, traffic, licensing, and more, by clicking the link at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/