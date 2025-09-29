UPDATED: Disruption across county as temporary traffic restrictions continue

By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 11:19 BST
Motorists can expect some disruption around the county as temporary traffic restrictions continue.

Here are some of the latest works as stated in Public Notices which are also published by Lincolnshire World:

  • Market Rasen – A46 Gallamore Lane

Closure: Between B1202 & a point 800m West

Check our Public Notices for roadworks and traffic restrictions across the county.placeholder image
Check our Public Notices for roadworks and traffic restrictions across the county.

Start: Oct 10 – 2 days

  • Fold Hill/Friskney – Lentons Lane

Closure: Between Field Lane & property no. 2

Start: Oct 13 - 5 days

  • Leasingham – Roxholme Road to Old Hall Farm

Closure: East of Roxholme Road

Start: Oct 16 - 1 day

  • Spilsby – Queen Street and Reynard Street

Closure: Queen St (High St – Reynard St) and Reynard St (to no. 47)

Start: Oct 14 – 10 days

  • Wainfleet All Saints – Matt Pits Lane

Closure: Between 140m and 190m SW of Collison Gate

Start: Oct 13 – 3 days

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • North Cotes – A1031

Restriction: 30mph limit between B1201 Fen Lane and 80m SE of Sheep Marsh Lane

Start: Oct 13 – 10 days

  • Grainthorpe – Various Roads

Closures: Church Lane, Buttgate, Marsh Lane

Start: Oct 13 – 5 days

  • Frieston – Frieston Heath Lane

Closure: Entire lane

Start: Oct 13 – 5 days

  • Normanby by Spital – Front Street

Closure: Between Penfold Lane and 65m West

Start: Oct 13 – 5 days

  • Skegness – Castleton Boulevard

Closure: Between Roman Bank and 35m East

Start: Oct 13 – 61 days

  • Stickney – Horbling Lane

Closure: Between A16 & East Fen Catchwater Drain Bridge

Start: Oct 13 – 21 days

  • Evedon – Various Roads

Closures: Main Road, Evedon East Lane, Papermill Lane, Evedon Road

Start: Oct 13 – 12 days

  • Ashby by Partney – Halton Road

Closure: Between Old Scremby Rd & River House Lane

Start: Oct 13 – 1 day

  • Covenham St Bartholomew / Fulstow / Wragholme – Various Streets

Closures: Bull Bank/Firebeacon Lane (long stretch)

Speed limit: 40mph on Main St, Mill Way, Pear Tree Lane

Start: Oct 6 – 54 days

  • Raithby – Hagg Road

Closure: Between 160m & 220m South of Raithby Road

Start: Oct 8 – 3 days

  • To find public notices for the Lincolnshire Wolds, you should check the Public Notice Portal, which lists notices for planning, traffic, licensing, and more, by clicking the link at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
Related topics:MotoristsDisruption
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice