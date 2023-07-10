The UK’s second oldest working men’s club, located here in Louth, could close within months and may not see its 150th birthday if more members don't come forward, say the committee.

Louth Conservative Working Men's Club Committee members. from left: Dave Jaines, Paul Cooper, Wally Webster, Paul King, and Chris Daltin. Photo: John Aron Photography

Established in February 1874, Louth Conservative Working Men’s Club, on Queen Street, is the second oldest working men’s club in the UK, closely behind Holbeck’s club in Leeds, which was established in 1871.

Unfortunately, due to dwindling member numbers, the club is in real danger of closing, and now the club’s committee is appealing to the public to use or lose the country’s second oldest club of its kind, or it could be shut in a matter of months.

Not just a place for men to enjoy a pint after work, the club hosts dance classes, sponsors Louth’s Under 7s football team, and supports the Dolphins swimmers, as well as hosting charity events to support local good causes and hires out their function room for events.

Club secretary Stephanie Vines said: “Currently the club is financially struggling to the point where it could close within months, and the club needs help to keep it open."It would be a great loss not just for our members if the club closed, but also for this heritage of Louth to be lost.”

The club, Stephanie said, is down to its last £10,000 in the bank and the members have tried everything they can think of to keep the club going, including applying for a number of grants, which a number of are no longer eligible as they were Covid-19 parachute grants.

And now the club won’t live to see its 150th birthday in February next year unless more members come on board, Stephanie said.

"Our members are down to just 300 now, so we’d like to invite anyone who would be interested in joining to come and see us,” she said.

"A common misconception is that we’re a political club, but we’re nothing to do with politics.

"People also still think that that’s its only for men, but women are welcome to join and we also allow dogs in now.

"We also want to make young people aware that they can join as well.”

