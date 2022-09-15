Vaccinations to take place as planned on Monday September 19

Coronavirus vaccinations.

As the nation prepares for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (September 19), bookings for a Covid autumn booster at the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and at the Weighing Rooms, Lincoln will be taking place as normal.

Your vaccination site will contact you if your appointments needs to be rearranged or cancelled. You can visit ‘manage my appointment’ or call 119 if you need to reschedule.

Along with the many GP and community pharmacy-run vaccination centres across Lincolnshire, PRSA and the Weighing Rooms have begun to give the covid autumn booster to people aged 75 and over this week.

It is now possible for people aged 65 and over, carers and pregnant women to book an appointment for an autumn booster either online using the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Those looking for a first, second and third vaccine can do so in Lincoln from 8am to 9am on Thursday, and 5pm to 6pm on Friday in Boston.

Twelve to fifteen-year-olds can receive a vaccine at Lincoln on Thursday from 5pm to 6pm, and five to 11-year-olds can receive a vaccine at Lincoln on Saturday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm and at Boston from 8am to 9.30am at Boston.