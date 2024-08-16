Valuable work of two groups helping Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The successes of two groups keen to help the communities of Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton-on-Sea are set to be underlined at their annual general meeting.

The meeting for the Mablethorpe Area Partnership (MAP) and the Coastal Communities Team (CCT) is to be held at The Coastal Centre on Victoria Road in Mablethorpe on Wednesday, August 28 (7 pm).

And in his invitation letter to members, the secretary, the Rev Prebendary Adrian Benjamin, reminds all of the valuable work carried out by both groups.

He says: “MAP continues to seek to serve all those living in and visiting our coastal community, whether or not they belong to a group or run a local business that is a member of the partnership.

The Coastal Centre on Victoria Road in Mablethorpe, where the meeting will be held.

"MAP has appointed the CCT with a remit to meet regularly and set up focus groups to tackle particular issues.

"These issues include the cost-of-living crisis, and our community food larder is currently distributing more than 100 food parcels each week to those in need.

"We have secured, at a cost of more than £10,000 per year, the use of Tide Turners on Sutton-on-Sea High Street which, like our Mablethorpe base at The Coastal Centre, opens as a community hub, offering a warm space and an information point every weekday morning.”

Mr Benjamin also told of how one of the CCT’s focus groups has followed up concerns about the lack of activities for youngsters in Mablethorpe, especially after a multi-use games area had to make way for a new swimming pool.

The Rev Prebendary Adrian Benjamin, who is secretary of the Mablethorpe Area Partnership and also the Mablethorpe and Sutton Coastal Community Team. (PHOTO BY: John Aron)

"We secured from East Lindsey District Council the lease, at £5,000 per year, of a hut on Sherwood Field that was previously used by the Air Training Corps (ATC).

"We are now working with Lincolnshire County Council, the Royal British Legion and the local Lions Club to adapt this building as a facility for youth groups.

"Through the Football Foundation, we are hopeful of being able to provide a floodlit, hard-standing ‘play zone’ next to it.”

MAP also received a permit from the Environment Agency, and permission from the district council, to operate six beach huts and an information centre on Sutton-on-Sea’s promenade this summer. Almost 700 people have already used the popular beach huts.

Mr Benjamin added: “Fortunately, our financial situation is healthy, but we still do look to you for support.”