Vampires Rock fans to enjoy musical score when tour hits Skegness

The first rock musical with an all-original score since The Rocky Horror Show is set to come to Skegness this spring.

Vampires Rock: Eternal Love The Musical hits the stage at the Embassy Theatre in April as part of the production’s tour of the UK.

Reviewers describe it as “a real rock musical with real rock singers”, “awesome singers bringing an impressive gothic energy to the stage”, and “brilliant, original, music, fabulous singers, dancers and actors”

Steve Steinman’s brand-new production enjoyed its triumphant world premiere at the weekend ahead of the tour..

Steinman says: “It’s been great to not only reconnect with our loyal fan base - who have been with us since the very first Vampires Rock performances - but welcome along a whole new audience of lovers of musical theatre.

“It was a big risk to create a production with an all-original score. To be honest, I was unsure whether the world was ready for the first new rock musical for decades. But the audience, and critics’, reaction has been absolutely awesome.”

He says that his production team made the right decision: “We are so proud of what - as an independent producer - we have achieved.

“Hopefully, this vampires rock musical will live on forever.”

The successful launch follows the release of the performance’s soundtrack on a double-album earlier in the month, which hit number one in the Amazon Rock Music Chart, marking it as the third consecutive number one album for Steve Steinman.

“When a real rock star with his real rock band make a musical you get something very special,” says Steve.

Vampires Rock: Eternal Love The Musical comes to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on Sunday, April 20. The show starts at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office at 01754 474100.