Vandals target paddling pools in Skegness and Mablethorpe

Damage to the Fairy Dell in Skegness.

Since the pools at Skegness Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea were opened earlier this year after having been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of families have flocked to them to enjoy the summer heat.

However yesterday (Wednesday) a boy aged around 11 was seen deliberately causing damage to the Fairy Dell in Skegness by pulling up the flooring material.

This is the second instance of damage to one of the pools, as Queens Park in Mablethorpe has also been damaged.

ELDC is asking the culprit to come forward.

Counr Steve Kirk, Portfolio holder for the Coastal Economy said: “We are very disappointed that this individual has caused such thoughtless damage to our much-loved community asset at Skegness.”

Police have been given a description from witnesses of the culprit and East Lindsey District Council is urging the culprit to come forward before CCTV footage is reviewed.

The paddling pools in Skegness and Mablethorpe will be closed from Monday, July 26, for repairs. ELDC aims to re-open the pools on Friday, July 30, providing the repairs go well and water quality is acceptable.