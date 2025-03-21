This morning Dee’Dee and her family, who also joined in the fun, visited Syne Hills Nursing Home in Skegness to raise some smiles with her Charlie Chaplin act ahead of their tour of the county.

Also raising some laughs and happy to pose in a red nose was the Deputy Mayor of Skegness, Coun Jimmy Brookes.

Dee’Dee commented: “Well today is the crazy day – first Skegness, then onto Syne Hill, then Gunby Hall

"Then the big trip starts

“Hope you all have a great Red Nose Day whatever you do, and thank you so much to everyone for wishing us all the best.”

The 2025 national fundraiser is planning to go big to celebrate the charity’s 40th anniversary.

People from all over the country are taking up the challenge by hosting a bake sale, buying a Red Nose and joining the nation for a night of laughs broadcast on BBC television this evening.

Are you doing something funny for Comic Relief? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . COMIC RELIEF Dee'Dee Lee and her family with the Deputy Mayor of Skegness doing something funny for money for Comic Relief. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . COMIC RELIEF Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes (third from left) at Syne Hills nursing home in Skegness for Red Nose Day. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . COMIC RELIEF Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes with residents. Photo: Barry Robinson