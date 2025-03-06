Variety entertainers plan something funny for Red Nose Day charity

Variety entertainer Dee'Dee Lee is once again planning to do something funny to raise money for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

This year’s fundraiser on Friday, March 21, is planning to go big to celebrate the charity’s 40th Anniversary.

People from all over the country are taking up the challenge by hosting a bake sale, buying a Red Nose and joining the nation for a night of laughs broadcast on BBC television.

Locally, professional variety entertainer and event organizer Dee'Dee Lee and her partner Malcolm, daughter Penney Lee and son Valentino Lee, known as Dee'Dee Lee and Co, will be out and about touring the county on Red Nose Day and also on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23.

The playful four can be seen doing tribute comedy street theatre routines and sketches, music, song, dance, mime and magic. They will also take part in costume characters walk abouts and surprise appearances in many venues around Lincolnshire and on the East Coast.

Dee'Dee said: "Many people know us for our professional musical variety shows, children's events, carnival appearances and all the community and charity work we do around Skegness and surrounding areas.

"cut we also do travel around the Country performing and appearing in many festivals, theatres, radio and TV productions.

"Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is especially a fun time. It's wonderful to make so many children and people happy whilst collecting for such a worthy charity.

"We are not just performing on the 21st but also the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd and traveling further.

" Last year we kept it local but this year we are Starting in Skegness then hoping to visit Ingoldmells, Chaple St Leonards, Sutton on Sea, Trusthorpe, Mablethorpe, Cleethorpes, Grimsby, Burgh Le Marsh, Spilsby, Horncastle, Lincoln, Sleaford, Boston, Spalding and many more places – we have even been asked to appear as far away as Blackpool if we can.

“I shall be performing and paying tribute to "Charlie Chaplin's Little Tramp" and other characters, Penney will be the Joy'ess "Penney Pink," Valentino will be performing as "Harold Lloyd" (both has other Characters too..) and Malcolm as the "Musical My'stro" the Man with all the Music you could wish for.

"Along the way we are sometimes joined by other well known local personalities, performers, Super heroes and characters.

"I am hoping The Skegness Jolly Fisherman and Skegness Carnivals Charlie the Dog and others could meet up with us, join in all the fun, it would be great to see them all wearing Red Noses.

“If anyone wants to donate we will be collecting on the day and have special Comic Relief tins but people can also donate on the Just Giving page as well that's advertised on the Posters and on the Red Nose Day Facebook and also on my Facebook page as well. This will go straight to Comic Relief.

“There's lots of events and things being done on that day around the country. It's going to great so go out and have Fun.."