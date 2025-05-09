VE Day commemorations in Skegness come to close as beacon is lit

Throughout the day communitites across the nation had gathered to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe with ceremonies, street parties and singing.

Earlier in the day Skegness Town Council hosted a civic celebration in Tower Gardens, with free tea and coffee and cupcakes for those who attended to enjoy the entertainment.

As darkness fell, councillors with an army of volunteers gathered on the beach near the lifeboat station for the lighting of the beacon.

The beacon was lit by Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley, who is also pictured with a flag that was first waved 80 years ago at the end of the war.

This flag is now a cherished piece of living history, belonging to Kathleen of The Fairfax Hotel in Skegness, who treasures it deeply, as it was her mother who waved that flag all those years ago.

Celebrations continue on Saturday, May 10, with a Picnic in the Park and entertainment hosted by Skegness Royal British Legion. The event starts at 10am.

1 . Beacon Lighting in Skegness The beacon blazing on the Skegness horizon. Photo: Video footage

2 . Beacon lighting in Skegness Skegness town councillors, volunteers and Standard Bearers at the beacon lighting in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Beacon lighting in Skegness Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley with a Union Flag first waved in 1945. Photo: John Byford