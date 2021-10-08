Venues in Sleaford area hold coffee mornings in aid of Macmillan cancer support

L-R Christine Massey - salon owner, Laura O'Sullivan - beauty therapist at their Macmillan Coffee morning. EMN-210926-122158001

Among those taking place for Macmillan Cancer Care were a coffee and cake afternoon at Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby.

There were hot drinks, lots of cakes and even a bit of musical entertainment.

Jade Hope from the cottage said: “It was really good - such a good day, a good turn out, with live music as well.”

L-R Laura O'Sullivan - beauty therapist, Christine Massey - salon owner.at their Macmillan Coffee Morning. EMN-210926-122146001

Meanwhile staff at Nellie Taylor Holistics held an event over lunchtime at their High Street beauty salon in Heckington.

Among the fundraising activities were raffles to win a luxury facial and a pamper hamper.

Their Cake-Away sold cakes in the salon.

Boss Christine Massey said: “Our coffee morning went really well. It was a lovely day weather wise which meant our supporters were able to sit in our small courtyard to have a cuppa, cake and a chat. We all had a thoroughly lovely morning.

The coffee and cake afternoon, with entertainment, at Mrs Smith's Cottage in Navenby - in aid of Macmillan cancer care. EMN-210410-153242001