Venues in Sleaford area hold coffee mornings in aid of Macmillan cancer support

Among those taking place for Macmillan Cancer Care were a coffee and cake afternoon at Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby.
There were hot drinks, lots of cakes and even a bit of musical entertainment.
Jade Hope from the cottage said: “It was really good - such a good day, a good turn out, with live music as well.”
Meanwhile staff at Nellie Taylor Holistics held an event over lunchtime at their High Street beauty salon in Heckington.
Among the fundraising activities were raffles to win a luxury facial and a pamper hamper.
Their Cake-Away sold cakes in the salon.
Boss Christine Massey said: “Our coffee morning went really well. It was a lovely day weather wise which meant our supporters were able to sit in our small courtyard to have a cuppa, cake and a chat. We all had a thoroughly lovely morning.
“We are proud to say we raised £307.60.”