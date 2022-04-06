Verity, 10, receives award for her acts of good citizenship

The school has teamed up with Sleaford Rotary Club to recognise and reward children for acts of good citizenship.
Rotary Stars is a project which recognises and rewards primary school age children for acts of good citizenship. Pupils are nominated by teachers who, in their view, have been exceptionally good citizens by putting others before themselves, caring for others, working hard and being courteous.
Ten year old Verity Swaby won the award because of the support and help she gives to her younger sister who has complex and severe disabilities.
To congratulate Verity, an assembly was held in school. With her parents in attendance, Verity was presented with a certificate and badge.
Verity’s daily volunteers to help Lydia with her physiotherapy, spoon-feeding her meals and attempting to teach Lydia to talk. Described as a great sister and friend, she entertains Lydia on car journeys, playing with her, singing to her, making her laugh and feeding her snacks.