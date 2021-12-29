Very last chance to win ipad in photo competition

Winthorpe - Joanna Heselwood EMN-211217-151233001

The local housebuilder is giving readers the chance to win an iPad by sending in their photos of their favourite place in Lincolnshire, along with a sentence explaining why they love it so much.

Entrants need to send in a photograph they’ve taken of their favourite place before midnight this Friday (January 31) to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize.

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “Throughout the last six weeks, we have seen a range of entries from people across the county showcasing some beautiful locations around Lincolnshire.

“We have been really impressed by people’s photography skills and appreciate the effort and creativity that has gone into every single entry.

“We’ve also thoroughly enjoyed reading what people’s favourite places mean to them and why.

“With just two days left to go before the deadline, I would encourage people to submit their entries now and avoid missing the opportunity to win our fantastic prize.”

To enter, email your photograph to [email protected], including details of your name, address, phone number and the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire, along with a sentence explaining why it is your favourite place.

The closing date is January 31 and the winner will be announced later in January.

Terms and conditions:

Employees and family of employees of JPI Media and Chestnut Homes are unable to enter. Chestnut Homes will select the winning photo.

The winner will be contacted privately and then announced in the paper at a later date.

By submitting a photograph, you are agreeing to take part in subsequent PR and marketing material for Chestnut Homes.

By entering the competition, you are allowing JPI Media and Chestnut Homes to use your photo.

The submitted photos must have been taken by the person submitting the image.

Only one entry will be accepted per person. Entries by under 18s must be submitted by their parent or legal guardian.

The winner will receive and be photographed with their prize at the nearest Chestnut Homes development to where they live, to be used as part of the announcement in the paper.