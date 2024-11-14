The Poppy Prom concert at St George's Academy hall.

In the build up to last weekend’s Remembrance Sunday, Sleaford music lovers came out in force to support the local branch of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal efforts.

The Legion’s annual Poppy Prom concert by Sleaford Concert Band was held at St George’s Academy hall in the town

Vice-chairman of the branch, Clive Candlin said it was a very successful concert: “The band were in excellent form and we made over £3,000 profit for the Poppy Appeal.

"The very generous donations of raffle prizes by local businesses helped raise £564 and we were very generously sponsored this year with financial donations from Elite Fish & Chips; Smith Construction; Baker Plant Hire and Sleafordian Coaches, for which we are most grateful.”

The Poppy Prom concert in full swing.

The Prom Concert is traditionally held the week before the county’s Poppy Appeal launch.

The hall was packed, so well supported by the people of Sleaford and surrounding areas that the organisers had to put out more chairs than planned for.

Mr Candlin said: “We were delighted to have Dr Caroline Johnson MP as one of our VIP guests, along with the Mayor of Sleaford and the Chairman of North Kesteven District Council. We also had a small number of the local Air Cadets in attendance who seemed to enjoy the evening and mingling with the audience.”

Sam Grooby was the technical genius behind the slide show that accompanied the music, which was varied and marked the 80th Anniversary of D Day and other memorable events of 1944 such as the Battle of Arnhem.