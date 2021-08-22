Veteran raises more than £1,260 for military charity 'yomping' 100 miles to Skegness

Veteran Leonard Browett (right) was greeted by Paul Dixon, chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion and Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham after his 100-mile charity walk to Skegness.

Leonard Browett arrived at Tower Esplanade on Friday - welcomed by the chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion Paul Dixon and the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Trevor Burnham.

Best known to others as ‘Lenny’, he started his walk on Monday morning, averaging a total of 20 miles per day.

Along the way he was joined by support team members, who drive alongside him providing food and drink as well as checking on his wellbeing and ensuring he can find somewhere to rest in his tent at night.

A ‘Go Fund Me’ fundraising page has been set up, with generous donors already donating more than £1,265.

On his fundraising page, he has described it as ‘yomping’ to Skegness – a term that servicemen use, but other military personnel call ‘tabbing’.

He put forward the idea of doing the 100 mile fundraiser to Skegness last month, when he was taking part in his annual 25 mile walk from Hinckley to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The walk to the Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is an activity that he and his ex-servicemen friends have partaken in over the past three years (2019, 2020, 2021).

Former Royal Marine Lenny said: “I’ve jokingly been told that I’m ‘a bit mad’ for wanting to do these walks at my age (63), but I’ll still do them.

“I started small, completing yomps across Hinckley for the Veterans United Against Suicide.

“I enjoy yomping the 25 miles to the National Memorial Abortorium over in Alrewas, Staffordshire, as they do lots to help ex-servicemen.

“I’ve been averaging a total of 20 miles each day so far, so I should be finished by Friday lunchtime.”

After the walk, Mr Dixon said: "It was fantastic to see a veteran doing a charity walk for a good cause.

"Myself and the Mayor were there to meet him and give him praise for his efforts."

Afterwards, Lenny was driven back by one of his support drivers.