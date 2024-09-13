Veteran rider (77) and pony (aged 24) set to do four mile trot for church charity
Erica Norman is a member of the small congregation of St Mary’s Church, North Somercotes and they are joining in the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival on a sponsored walk.
Unsure about being able to take part in the four-mile stride up the main street, Erica said she would join in if she could bring her own transport!
She said: “I usually ride around the village on my bike but I thought I would be a bit dangerous, so I said I would do it for sponsorship by riding my pony.”
The idea gathered momentum and so she intends to set off from the church at 11am along South Road for four miles on her faithful, 24-year-old fell pony, Cassie.
Erica said she was taught to ride by a former First World War cavalry officer, Captain Archibald Dawes. “This really dates me,” she laughed.
Cassie’s official stable name is Raisbeck Casino – a former Horse of the Year Show champion, winning her class in 2007. Erica used to own Cassie’s sister until she died and so Cassie is on permanent loan from her breeder, she explained.
"We are all in our dotage,” said lively Erica, “All the congregation are sponsoring me. I will be taking it slowly, but I might even trot!”
The funds will go towards the churches festival. Cassie has a companion, a miniature Shetland pony called Kettlesnout Queen Elsa of Arendelle. “Her name is the biggest thing about her,” said Erica. “She is quite naughty, so I won’t be taking her with me on the ride too!”
