Veteran’s seven hour trek to top of Ben Nevis for Royal British Legion

A Lincolnshire veteran has completed a marathon seven-and-a-half hour climb to the top of Ben Nevis – carrying his Royal British Legion branch standard.

On top of the world - Skegness Royal British Legion Standard Bearer Kevin Wooley, after climbing Ben Nevis.

Kevin Woolley was on a mission to raise awareness and funds for the Skegness branch, supported by his son, Luke.

As well as climbing Ben Nevis, another aim was to visit as many cenotaphs as possible along the way and to complete an act of homage at each one.

They set off on their epic journey in a motorhome, loaned to them by Lynx of Louth, and were waved off by Legion members who had gathered at the Skegness Cenotaph, outside St Matthew’s Church.

Pictured at the Fort William Cenotaph are (from left) Angus McIvor-Bruce James-Susan Macnnes and Fort William branch secretary Jeanette Lane. Front row (from left) Brian Hume, Kevin Wooley amd James Porter (standard bearer).

Standard bearer Kevin inherited his desire to parade after his service in the army from his grandad, who was the longest-serving standard bearer in Birmingham at the time.

“He taught me everything” Kevin explained. “Sadly his last lesson was for me to be the standard bearer at his funeral.”

The first overnight stop was at a layby on the Scottish-English border on the A1.

Next day they continued their drive through Edinburgh to Fort William, where they were met by the very accommodating Fort William branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Fort William cenotaph won the best kept war memorial in the Highlands and Islands area in the small communities without a garden category. This qualified them to be entered into the best kept war memorial in Scotland, which they went on to win in 2023.

Not far from Fort William on the top of a peak, in the middle of nowhere, was the Royal Marines Commando memorial. Next to this memorial was the commando memorial ashes scattering ground, where Kevin also laid a cross.

The weather was stunning on this day and the view from the memorial was beautiful. Kevin found out that the reason it was there was because the marines completed all their training there prior to WW2 – training which continues to this day.

That night saw them sleep in another layby at the base of Ben Nevis, beside a stream.

The climb to the top of Ben Nevis and back took place on the third day.