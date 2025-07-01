'Vibrant, inclusive and joyful' - Line-up and activities announced for Boston's first-ever Pride event

With the celebrations just weeks away, details have been released of what can be expected at Boston’s first-ever Pride event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Pride will be held in Central Park on Saturday, July 26.

The Boston Borough Council event aims to – in the words of the authority – ‘bring the borough’s entire community together in a vibrant, inclusive and joyful way’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be will feature more than 20 acts on a main stage, as well as family activities and a wide range of food vendors.

A scene from last year's East Coast Pride, staged in Skegness. Credit: East Coast Pride 2024

A spokesman for the event said: “It’s almost unbelievable that after months of dedication, planning, and hard work, Boston Pride is finally ready to burst into life!

“This isn’t only a celebration of visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community in the area, it’s a day for everyone to feel welcome, celebrating diversity, inclusivity, love and resilience.”

“Whether you’re singing along, dancing, cheering, or simply showing up as your authentic self, Boston Pride is for you,” the spokesman continued. “This is a call to be proud, to be visible, and to stand together in unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So come join us in a family friendly, inclusive celebration of life, love, and the unstoppable spirit of our community!”

Some of those due to appear at the Boston Pride event.

The acts taking to the main stage (as hosted by West End and Pride favourite Matty, alongside international drag performer Ken Lambert), will include: Pete Martine, Jenna G, BOS Musical Theatre Society, DJ FRQC, The Biz Interactive Dance Party, Sam Beeson and Sue De Crème.

Also taking to the stage will be Boston Jive, Blackfriars Theatre, Danny Stephenson, Joanna Bang, The College Trio, Angie Fisher and Carolyn Clair and Infinity.

The council notes that these acts are correct at the time of writing, but are subject to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entertainment on the main stage will begin with a warm-up set from DJ FRQC at 11.30am and will run through until 8pm.

Away from the stage, there will be even more free fun to enjoy, including a beach area, craft tent, face painting/glitter bar, circus skills workshop and a bubble experience.

Several organisations (including Bloodbikes, One You Lincolnshire, Pride Community Radio, Citizens Advice, Adoption Society and Lincs Recovery Partnership) will also be there to share resources and support.

Food and drink options will include loaded fries, donuts, hotdogs, burgers, ice creams and barista coffee. Eventbox, meanwhile, will be selling mocktails from a bistro area. Alcohol is not permitted at the event, the council notes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event has been made possible thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Boston Town Area Committee.

Boston Pride follows Skegness’ first Pride event, East Coast Pride, which was staged last year.

That event was hailed, by organisers, as a resounding success, attracting ‘phenomenal’ support.

Boston Pride is free to attend and visitors can just turn up on the day, no ticket required.