Victorian Explorers at East Lindsey markets this October half-term
Visitors to markets in East Lindsey during the upcoming half-term break will be entertained by the Earthbound Misfits in just one of the guises they have developed
Through the perspective of a Victorian mind, the Victorian Explorers are adventurers visiting the modern world who will provide visitors with humour and fun.
Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market and the Rural Economy, said: “Our markets are so important to our district, so we hope that these special events will provide our markets with more vibrancy for our residents and visitors to enjoy, and encourage more families into our town centres during the school holidays to enjoy what’s on offer.”
They will be at the following markets from 10am to 2pm: Louth, October 22, 2022; Spilsby, October 24, 2022; Alford, October 25, 2022; Horncastle, October 27, 2022; Wainfleet, October 28, 2022