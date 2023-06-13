VIDEO: 'A breathtaking experience' - Friends from Boston dance school take fundraising for the Ukraine to new heights with tandem skydive

​A group of friends from Lincolnshire who met through a Boston dance school has raised more than £5,000 for children and families affected by the war in the Ukraine.

The group from Boston Jive amassed the sum over the course of a year through a variety of fundraisers.

After setting a target of £5,000, they moved beyond that sum last month with the help of a tandem skydive.

Taking part in the ‘Boston Skyjive’, as the group called it, were: Richard Green, 64, from Kirton, Sue Wilson, 57, from Friskney, Chris Wilson, 16, also from Friskney, Kim Wright, 63, from Woodhall Spa, Katie Garner, 29, from Wragby, and Colin Fincham, 62, also from Wragby. Others from the group had hoped to take part, but were unable.

Richard, all set for his jump.

Previous fundraisers included raffles, quiz nights, and a dance event. On Monday, another quiz was held and there are plans for a dance (featuring rock and roll group Girl Gone Rockin’ and DJ Jive Armour) at the Franklin Hall, in Spilsby, on November 18.

The goodwill effort is being made in aid of the Ukrainian charity Voices of Children.

​The charity provides support to children who suffered as a result of the war in the Ukraine. It also helps families to cope with everyday difficulties, treatment and rehabilitation of children.​

At the time of writing, the group’s fundraising tally stood at £5,120.

Parting ways with the plane ...

Speaking to The Standard after the skydive, Richard said: “We had a brilliant day for our skydive and it was a breathtaking experience. We already have a number of volunteers to do it again next year including three workers from Voices of Children, who want to join us once the war is over.

“We hate the fact that so many children are suffering in the brutal war in Ukraine and hope our events will raise awareness of their plight and our donations will help them come to terms with their experiences.”

For more on the group’s fundraising activities, search Facebook for Friends of Boston Skyjive where members also post updates from Voices of Children.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the group can do so via PayPal to [email protected] or by emailing the same address for details for BACS transfers or opportunities for cash donations.

In freefall.