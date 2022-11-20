A Ruskington beauty salon staged an eye-watering fundraiser for Children In Need that was not to be sniffed at.

Staff members at Hare and Beauty, plus customers, had a ‘nasal wax’ with half the fee going to the charity.

Wooden lollipop sticks were dipped in sticky pink wax then popped up the nostrils of willing and generous customers.

Salon boss Sophie Hare said it is a regular treatment they provide to remove protruding hairs in the lower regions of nostrils. “We don’t take all the hair as you have some to protect your lungs.”

Sophie Hare applying the nasal wax to customer Andrea Kirk.

In the five minute sessions, Sophie said they will only do one nostril at a time if the customer feels claustrophobic. They wait a couple of minutes then yank out the set wax on the sticks – complete with hairs attached!

Lots of husbands and partners were talked into joining in too and Sophie said men’s nasal hairs are harder to pull as the roots are more deep set, so you apply a bit more muscle!

“Our biggest response from people has been, ‘oh, that doesn’t hurt after all’. They have been surprised how painless it is.”

Some sessions were fully booked, with more than 200 people taking part, including lots of non-regular customers, said Sophie

Pudsey Bear and the growing collection of nose hair!

All the wax sticks were placed on display, stuck in a foam ball – complete with hairs.

Sophie hopes to have raised over £1,000.

A previous year, the salon supported Children in Need with a 24-hour beauty treatment marathon.