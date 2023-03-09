Sutton on Sea’s self-titled ‘Blind Bloke’ has been at it again by driving around a risky track – despite being visually impaired.

Nigel Limb aka Blind Bloke Nigel, has been continuing living his prophecy of living life to the max after losing most of his sight in a motorcycle racing accident in 2015.

He has already broken two speed records over the last couple of years – the record for unassisted visually impaired rider from a standing start over a distance of an eighth of a mile, and the same record but on an electric motorcycle, this time topping 83mph in just 8.74 seconds.

Back in August, he also built what could be Britain's first ever in electric Speedway bike, and has now ticked another achievement off his list by driving a stockcar.

He had met a man from Immingham, who wanted to meet him after coming across his achievements, and when Nigel told him he’d always wanted to drive a stockcar, he let him use his car.

"Stockcars aren’t as expensive as Ferraris or supercars, but it’s still someone’s pride and joy who’ve spent a lot of time and effort on it so it was a privilege to be offered to drive it,” Nigel said.

And so they met at Hook Cliff Wheels in the Field in Grantham on Saturday, March 4, where Nigel was able to complete 12 laps of the track in this stockcar, and he said it was a great day:

"I was absolutely buzzing,” he said, “You can go faster in a car because you’re not so worried about falling off and breaking something.”

Nigel can still see silhouettes and colours in good light, so he was able to navigate his way around the track safely.

Wheels in the Field owner Tony Critchley said Nigel was the first partially sighted driver he’s had go round his track, and that Nigel got stuck in straight away:

“It was unbelievable,” he said, “He went really quickly for a partially-sighted bloke and he really went for it.”

Nigel said one of the big reasons to drive for him, is that while he is behind the wheel he feels like his old self, before he lost his sight:

